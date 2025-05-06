Reds rookie Callihan is expected to miss at least 2 months after surgery to repair forearm fracture

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan is expected to miss at least two months following surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured left forearm suffered while attempting a sliding catch a night earlier.

Reds manager Terry Francona said Callihan will have no baseball activities for six to eight weeks but has not been ruled out for the season.

“It's actually kind of remarkable,” Francona said, adding that “everything came out like it was supposed to” in the surgery, which was performed in Cincinnati.