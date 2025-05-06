Georgia News
Reds rookie Callihan is expected to miss at least 2 months after surgery to repair forearm fracture

Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan is expected to miss at least two months following surgery in Cincinnati on Tuesday to repair his fractured left forearm suffered while attempting a sliding catch a night earlier
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
57 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan is expected to miss at least two months following surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured left forearm suffered while attempting a sliding catch a night earlier.

Reds manager Terry Francona said Callihan will have no baseball activities for six to eight weeks but has not been ruled out for the season.

“It's actually kind of remarkable,” Francona said, adding that “everything came out like it was supposed to” in the surgery, which was performed in Cincinnati.

Callihan's attempted catch turned into an inside-the-park home run for Matt Olson in the Reds' 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Callihan was playing in his fourth major league game after making his debut last week.

The Reds placed him on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. The team optioned right-hander Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A Louisville. Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise and right-hander Lyon Richardson were recalled from Louisville.

Also, right-hander Rhett Lowder (right forearm strain) began a rehabilitation assignment.

Utility player Santiago Espinal was listed as the Reds' starter in left field in Tuesday night's game against the Braves. TJ Friedl was starting in center field with Blake Dunn in right field.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

