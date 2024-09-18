Georgia News

Reds play the Braves on home winning streak

The Cincinnati Reds, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

Atlanta Braves (81-70, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (74-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Reds: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -151, Reds +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves.

Cincinnati is 74-78 overall and 37-39 at home. The Reds have gone 35-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has a 39-37 record on the road and an 81-70 record overall. The Braves have a 59-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 28 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-35 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .303 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 37 home runs, 69 walks and 98 RBI. Matt Olson is 13-for-34 with a home run and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.80 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: day-to-day (elbow), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves blow a 4-run lead in a costly 6-5 loss to Cincinnati Reds
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Abrams homers, Irvin goes 6 strong innings to lead Nationals over Braves 5-1
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Betts has tiebreaking RBI single in seven-run 9th inning as Dodgers beat Braves 9-2
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves notes: Ozzie Albies homers in rehab stint; Marcell Ozuna fading
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Once known for its tough defenses, the SEC has started to open up the offense this season1h ago
Luisangel Acuña's huge game for Mets hurts older brother's team in heated playoff race1h ago
Stewart, Liberty to host Charles and the Dream
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Cielo at 325 renters

‘Desperate’ living conditions a way of life for undocumented renters
How foreign actors are using media to influence opinion before Election Day
Here are the Georgia events planned to mark Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday