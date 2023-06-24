X

Reds play the Braves after De La Cruz hit for the cycle

By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves after Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle against the Braves on Friday

Atlanta Braves (48-27, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (41-35, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jared Shuster (4-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -144, Reds +122; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves after Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle against the Braves on Friday.

Cincinnati has gone 21-18 at home and 41-35 overall. The Reds have a 31-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta is 24-12 in road games and 48-27 overall. The Braves have gone 28-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 17 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .266 for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 6-for-17 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 47 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-32 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 10-0, .257 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves: 8-2, .311 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

