Reds plan to place Hunter Greene on IL with Grade 1 groin strain

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene suffered a Grade 1 groin strain and will be placed on the injured list.
“It's not terrible,” Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday. “But it is going to be an IL placement because we need him to miss maybe a start or two.”
Greene threw two warmup pitches prior to the fourth inning during Wednesday night's 4-3 victory at Atlanta. He felt a pull and was removed from the game.
“You don't want to miss him for even a day,” Francona said. “But all things considered, he's going to be OK.”
Greene is 4-2 with a 2.36 ERA in eight starts this season. He has 61 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. Greene has averaged 24 starts in his first three seasons in the big leagues and made his first All-Star team last season.
Francona said the team is still weighing its options regarding a roster move and will have more information Friday.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Featured
Credit: AP
‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff
$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer
Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.
Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop
The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.