Reds plan to place Hunter Greene on IL with Grade 1 groin strain

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene suffered a Grade 1 groin strain and will be placed on the injured list.

“It's not terrible,” Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday. “But it is going to be an IL placement because we need him to miss maybe a start or two.”

Greene threw two warmup pitches prior to the fourth inning during Wednesday night's 4-3 victory at Atlanta. He felt a pull and was removed from the game.