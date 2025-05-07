Georgia News
Georgia News

Reds place third baseman Noelvi Marte on injured list with left oblique strain

The Cincinnati Reds have placed third baseman Noelvi Marte on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain
Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte throws to first base for an out in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Monday, April 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte throws to first base for an out in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Monday, April 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Noelvi Marte on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Wednesday.

Marte was scratched minutes before the first pitch of the Atlanta Braves' 2-1 win over the Reds in 10 innings on Tuesday night. He was reported to have left side discomfort and the oblique injury was disclosed on Wednesday.

Marte was hitting .294 with three homers, 17 RBIs and four stolen bases.

The Reds placed another third baseman, Jeimer Candelario, on the injured list on April 30 with a lumbar spine strain. Santiago Espinal was the fill-in starter for Marte on Tuesday night.

The Reds recalled outfielder Rece Hinds from Triple-A Louisville before Wednesday night's game against the Braves.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, right, is tagged out as he is caught stealing by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte, left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

The Latest

FILE - An ACC logo is displayed on the stanchion at the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament March 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

ACC cuts 20-game men's basketball slate to make room for nonconference games in bid to boost sport

3m ago

Gang rivalry led to deadly shooting at motorcycle gathering south of Atlanta, police say

Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump