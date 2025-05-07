Reds place third baseman Noelvi Marte on injured list with left oblique strain

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed third baseman Noelvi Marte on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Wednesday.
Marte was scratched minutes before the first pitch of the Atlanta Braves' 2-1 win over the Reds in 10 innings on Tuesday night. He was reported to have left side discomfort and the oblique injury was disclosed on Wednesday.
Marte was hitting .294 with three homers, 17 RBIs and four stolen bases.
The Reds placed another third baseman, Jeimer Candelario, on the injured list on April 30 with a lumbar spine strain. Santiago Espinal was the fill-in starter for Marte on Tuesday night.
The Reds recalled outfielder Rece Hinds from Triple-A Louisville before Wednesday night's game against the Braves.
