Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson departs in the 2nd inning with strained elbow

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson left Tuesday night's game against Atlanta with a strained left elbow.

Williamson departed after Michael Harris II fouled off a 2-1 pitch with one out in the second inning. The left-hander doubled over for a brief moment near the mound. He was replaced by Fernando Cruz.

The 26-year-old Williamson was charged with three runs and three hits. He allowed homers by Harris and Matt Olson in the first.