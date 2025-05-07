Georgia News
Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

The Cincinnati Reds head into the matchup against the Atlanta Braves after losing four games in a row
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

Cincinnati Reds (18-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-18, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (2-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Braves -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds come into the matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of four straight games.

Atlanta is 17-18 overall and 11-5 in home games. The Braves rank fourth in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati is 18-19 overall and 9-9 on the road. The Reds have gone 13-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has four doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11 for 43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 10 extra base hits (five doubles and five home runs). Jose Trevino is 9 for 36 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Noelvi Marte: day-to-day (side), Tyler Callihan: 10-Day IL (arm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.

He’s out: Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Cobb Walmart posts bail

A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.

Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race

The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.