ajc logo
X

Reds bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 4

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (1-0) vs. Atlanta Braves (0-1)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (0-0); Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -186, Reds +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 42-38 at home a season ago. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Reds scored 4.9 runs per game while allowing 4.7 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top