Georgia News
Georgia News

Reds aim to break skid in matchup with the Braves

The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup with the Atlanta Braves as losers of three games in a row
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Cincinnati Reds (18-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-18, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (1-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Reds +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head into the matchup with the Atlanta Braves after losing three straight games.

Atlanta has gone 10-5 at home and 16-18 overall. The Braves have gone 14-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 9-8 record in road games and an 18-18 record overall. The Reds have a 13-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .225 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 8-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has five home runs, 16 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .261 for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 14-for-31 with two doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Tyler Callihan: day-to-day (broken arm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.