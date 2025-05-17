Georgia News
Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler expected to come off IL and start Tuesday

Right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to come off the 15-day injured list and join the Red Sox rotation for a start on Tuesday, he said prior to Saturday’s game at Fenway Park
Updated 27 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to come off the 15-day injured list and join the Red Sox rotation for a start on Tuesday, he said prior to Saturday’s game at Fenway Park.

The 30-year-old Buehler was placed on the IL May 2 with bursitis in his pitching shoulder.

“I don’t think if it was late in the year that we would necessarily have done the exact same things,” Buehler said in the clubhouse before the game against the Atlanta Braves. “But just too early in the year to kind of try and push it.”

On Saturday, he threw 62 pitches over three innings in live BP.

He figures he’ll be able to throw 85 to 90 pitches in his return.

“I don’t think I’m going to go 110,” he said.

Buehler is 4-1 with a 4.28 ERA in his six starts since signing a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox this past offseason. He spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning two World Series.

