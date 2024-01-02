Red Sox pay Braves $17 million for Chris Sale this year. He costs Atlanta $500,000

ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Red Sox will pay the Braves $17 million in equal installments of $8.5 million on April 1 and July 1 as part of last weekend's trade that sent left-hander Chris Sale to Atlanta.

Sale's cost to Atlanta this year in effect will be $500,000. The 34-year-old has a $27.5 million salary, but that includes $10 million deferred until June 30, 2039.

Sale is entering the final guaranteed season of a $160 million, six-year contract he signed with the Red Sox.