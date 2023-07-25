Red Sox host the Braves in first of 2-game series

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox start a two-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves (64-34, first in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (53-47, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Boston is 53-47 overall and 28-23 in home games. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .436.

Atlanta is 64-34 overall and 32-15 on the road. The Braves have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.79.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 51 RBI for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 14-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 26 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .332 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

