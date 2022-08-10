ajc logo
X

Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox aim to break their three-game slide when they take on the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to end a three-game slide when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Boston has gone 26-28 in home games and 54-57 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks third in the AL.

Atlanta has a 28-24 record on the road and a 65-46 record overall. The Braves have a 44-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 24 home runs while slugging .586. Jarren Duran is 6-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs while slugging .594. William Contreras is 9-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Travis d'Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Five things we’ve learned about Oregon, so far17h ago
Learn to paint like Bob Ross in Sandy Springs
8h ago
Mother of 4-year-old shot in car on I-85 now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
11h ago
Abrams: It’s time to legalize casino gambling and sports betting
8h ago
Abrams: It’s time to legalize casino gambling and sports betting
8h ago
Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injured list with left hamstring injury
3h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
1h ago
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
3h ago
Featured
Scalini’s features a wall of pictures showing what are known as Eggplant Babies. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
13h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top