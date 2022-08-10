Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Boston has gone 26-28 in home games and 54-57 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks third in the AL.

Atlanta has a 28-24 record on the road and a 65-46 record overall. The Braves have a 44-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 24 home runs while slugging .586. Jarren Duran is 6-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs while slugging .594. William Contreras is 9-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Travis d'Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.