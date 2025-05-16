Red Sox enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -124, Braves +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox look to break a three-game slide when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Boston is 22-23 overall and 11-9 in home games. The Red Sox have a 4-12 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has a 7-15 record in road games and a 22-22 record overall. The Braves rank eighth in the NL with 44 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Bregman leads the Red Sox with a .314 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 33 RBIs. Rafael Devers is 13 for 36 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has a .286 batting average to lead the Braves, and has eight doubles and eight home runs. Drake Baldwin is 14 for 23 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.