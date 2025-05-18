Red Sox and Braves square off in series rubber match

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston is 23-24 overall and 12-10 at home. The Red Sox are 11-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has gone 8-16 in road games and 23-23 overall. The Braves are 8-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Bregman has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 9 for 37 with a double, four home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 14 for 24 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.