Red Sox aim to end losing streak in game against the Braves

The Boston Red Sox look to end their four-game slide when they play the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (23-22, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-24, second in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -119, Braves -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox enter a matchup against the Atlanta Braves after losing four in a row.

Boston is 22-24 overall and 11-10 in home games. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .420.

Atlanta is 23-22 overall and 8-15 in road games. The Braves rank seventh in the NL with 46 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBIs for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 10 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 14 for 23 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Atlanta.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves get to .500 mark for first time with 5-2 win over Nationals

Drake Baldwin helps Braves reach .500 for first time in 2025 with 5-2 win over skidding Nats

