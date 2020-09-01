Recount gives Bo Hatchett GOP nod in Georgia Senate race

The Times of Gainesville reports there was little change in a recount held Monday following the Aug. 11 runoff between Bo Hatchett and Stacy Hall in District 50.

Hatchett led by 38 votes after the recount over Hall, a total of 12,456 to 12,494. Hatchett had led by 37 votes when the runoff votes were certified. Hall asked for a recount, as candidates can do when they are separated by less than 0.5% of the votes. Hall conceded after the recount.