Record fundraising in Georgia governor's race nears $170M

Georgia's races have grown more expensive as it has matured into the South’s premier battleground state. Hundreds of millions in political spending is pouring out from candidates, political parties and outside groups in the governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race.

But candidates for governor have also been able to raise more because of a Republican-backed law that allows top Georgia candidates and legislative caucuses to collect unlimited contributions through leadership committees. They can coordinate spending with their traditional campaign committees, leaving no difference in who controls the money and how it can be used.

Abrams’ One Georgia Committee has accepted nearly $1 million in outside donations since Oct. 25, the majority made up of in-kind services from Black PAC and America Votes.

After Abrams outraised Kemp nearly 3-to-1 in the early summer, Kemp has narrowed the gap. Both have raised far more money than in 2018, when Kemp spent $21 million in his victory over Abrams, who spent $27 million.

Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock have both demonstrated strong fundraising power in a state where Republicans once routinely outspent Democrats, while outside GOP-aligned groups, especially in the Senate race, have tried to make up the difference.

