ajc logo
X

Record-breaking sunfish caught in Georgia's Satilla River

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Wildlife officials say a redbreast sunfish caught in south Georgia breaks a 24-year-old state record

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a redbreast sunfish caught in south Georgia breaks a 24-year-old state record.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Lester Roberts of Blackshear made the big catch May 7 on the Satilla River. He reeled in a redbreast sunfish weighing 1.75 pounds (0.79 kilograms) and measuring nearly 11.5 inches (29 centimeters), the agency said in a news release.

That beat the previous state record fish of the same species caught in 1998 and may tie a world record, the wildlife agency said. It said redbreast sunfish typically weigh less than a pound (0.45 kilograms).

It’s not the only fish caught in Georgia recently to break a state record.

A woman in March caught a longnose gar exceeding 31 pounds (14 kilograms) on the Coosa River near Rome. And in December a man caught a shoal bass exceeding 8.25 pounds (3.74 kilograms) in the Chattahoochee River near Columbus.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Padres face the Braves with 1-0 series lead
9h ago
Indiana hosts Atlanta following Mitchell's 24-point game
9h ago
GA Lottery
11h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top