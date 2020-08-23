Rebuild of junction between I-75 and I-16 nears midpoint

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Work is progressing on a $500 million project to rebuild one of Georgia's most important interstate junctions.
Georgia Department of Transportation spokeperson Penny Brooks told WMAZ-TV that the first three phases of the expansion of Macon's junction between Interstate 75 and Interstate 16 will be completed by next year. There will be three more phases to go after that.
“We’ve almost made it to the middle point and from this point out, it should be a much smoother drive through the project,” Brooks said.
The current construction zone can be a confusing jumble for drivers.
Work is likely to be complete in 2026, Brooks said, instead of the 2030 finish date that was first projected when the project was designed.
More than $230 million in contracts have already been awarded.
The project is adding more lanes and wider shoulders to parts of both highways, as well as new on-ramps and off-ramps, upgrades to 11 bridges, new frontage roads, walls and better drainage. The state says local traffic, as well as regional travelers and freight traffic moving north from the Georgia coast necessitated the project.