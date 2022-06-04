Real estate firm exits Atlanta civic center redevelopment

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Tishman Speyer withdrew this week. The Atlanta Housing Authority had late last month contracted with Tishman Speyer and Atlanta-based H.J. Russell & Co. to build a mix of affordable and market-rate housing on the 19-acre (8-hectare) property.

The company told the housing authority that Tishman Speyer “determined that the project is not right for us at this time,” said Atlanta Housing Authority President and CEO Eugene Jones.