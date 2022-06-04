ajc logo
X

Real estate firm exits Atlanta civic center redevelopment

Georgia News
55 minutes ago
A New York real estate investment firm has pulled out of redeveloping Atlanta’s shuttered civic center

ATLANTA (AP) — A New York real estate investment firm has pulled out of redeveloping Atlanta's shuttered civic center, raising questions about the plans.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Tishman Speyer withdrew this week. The Atlanta Housing Authority had late last month contracted with Tishman Speyer and Atlanta-based H.J. Russell & Co. to build a mix of affordable and market-rate housing on the 19-acre (8-hectare) property.

The company told the housing authority that Tishman Speyer “determined that the project is not right for us at this time,” said Atlanta Housing Authority President and CEO Eugene Jones.

“Despite Tishman Speyer’s sudden withdrawal, Atlanta Housing remains committed to its mission and will ensure the Civic Center site is developed with a strong affordable housing component, which will also advance Mayor Andre Dickens’ goal of creating 20,000 units of affordable housing in the city of Atlanta,” Jones said in a statement.

Tishman Speyer last year withdrew from a similar mixed-use plan to remake The Mall West End in Atlanta. The company has built a Buckhead office tower and is planning a large project in Atlanta's west midtown neighborhood.

H.J. Russell is still involved, but Jones said the housing authority is reviewing its requirements for selecting a redevelopment team.

The city closed the civic center in 2014. A previous private developer withdrew in 2016. The housing authority bought the site for $31 million in 2017.

The latest proposal would transform the civic center into a large retail space that preserves the site’s plaza and performing arts center as well as 1,300 housing units.

Editors' Picks
The Braves hope Mike Soroka - fingers crossed - will return soon19h ago
Braves’ scouting success showing up on field
Okefenokee mine project dealt major blow by Army Corps of Engineers
12h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
14h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
14h ago
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues
The Latest
Smoking ban takes effect at Georgia's largest public beach
1h ago
Former Georgia police officer pleads guilty to 2019 rape
1h ago
Braves bring road win streak into matchup with the Rockies
8h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top