RB Kenyan Drake says Raiders plan to release him

Ziegler and first-year coach Josh McDaniels made it clear after the draft in April that the Raiders had options at running back, including Drake, returning starter Josh Jacobs, veterans Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, and rookies Zamir White and Brittain Brown.

“They had their guys. I mean, they drafted two running backs, they brought in two other running backs, all who I have admiration for. I have respect for their game. So I have nothing bad to say about the organization with how they decided to move,” Drake said. “I’ve been around this game for a while now, and I could just see myself being the odd man out. I feel like it just presents an opportunity for me to go to another team and continue to be the playmaker that I’ve always been.”

If Drake is released rather than traded, the Raiders would be on the hook for $8.8 million, including $3.6 million this year. Drake said Ziegler told him he would seek an immediate trade.

“If not within the next 24 hours, then for them to kind of just really move on from there, because I was gonna be released regardless,” Drake said. “I just know that regardless, somebody has to pay that contract, whether it is the Raiders or whether it’s the team that eventually picks me up. So pretty much I’ll be getting paid.”

Drake said he could be an asset to another team as a dual-threat back.

“I’m not really looking for any specific type of money, or opportunity specifically. I just want to be able to go out there and compete and help a team win games,” he said. “I’m a simple man. I’m not necessarily in the latter part of my career, but I’m not a second, or third-year player anymore.”

