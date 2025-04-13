Rays take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -129, Rays +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Tampa Bay is 6-5 in home games and 6-8 overall. The Rays have gone 3-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta is 4-10 overall and 1-8 in road games. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .377.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Misner has four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI while hitting .361 for the Rays. Jonathan Aranda is 12-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has three home runs, 16 walks and eight RBI while hitting .326 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 4-6, .264 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (finger), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.