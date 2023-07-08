Rays host the Braves on home losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X
The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to end their four-game home slide with a victory against the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (59-28, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-34, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (10-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (5-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -148, Rays +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves looking to end a four-game home slide.

Tampa Bay has a 34-14 record at home and a 57-34 record overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .332.

Atlanta is 59-28 overall and 29-13 on the road. The Braves have hit 167 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 16 home runs while slugging .469. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-35 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 29 home runs while slugging .573. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-37 with five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 9-1, .279 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (cramping), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE: Manhunt underway after Gwinnett DA investigator shot while driving6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Arguments begin in lawsuits over Cobb’s disputed electoral map
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
11h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
14h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
14h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
11h ago
The Latest
Williams, Sky to host Howard and the Dream
1h ago
Allisha Gray scores 21, Rhyne Howard 17, Dream open 4th quarter on 13-0 run to defeat Sky...
5h ago
Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor's office shot in car by other motorist...
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
12h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
22h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top