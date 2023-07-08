Rays host the Braves on home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (59-28, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-34, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (10-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (5-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -148, Rays +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves looking to end a four-game home slide.

Tampa Bay has a 34-14 record at home and a 57-34 record overall. The Rays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .332.

Atlanta is 59-28 overall and 29-13 on the road. The Braves have hit 167 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 16 home runs while slugging .469. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-35 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 29 home runs while slugging .573. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-37 with five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 9-1, .279 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (cramping), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.