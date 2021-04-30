ajc logo
Ray expected to start for Toronto against Atlanta

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves will start Drew Smyly on Friday while the Blue Jays are expected to counter with Robbie Ray

Atlanta Braves (12-13, first in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-12, third in the AL East)

Dunedin; Friday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Atlanta will meet on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 4-4 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 29 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with seven, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Braves are 5-6 in road games. Atlanta has hit 37 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with eight homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 27 hits and has 19 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 15 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch: (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Hyun Jin Ryu: (right glute), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

