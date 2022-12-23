ajc logo
X

Ravens waive Bynes, sign Mack to 53-man roster

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Baltimore Ravens have waived linebacker Josh Bynes and signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the 53-man roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived linebacker Josh Bynes on Friday and signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the 53-man roster.

Baltimore also elevated quarterback Anthony Brown and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown gives the Ravens another quarterback option along with Tyler Huntley — with Lamar Jackson set to miss a third straight game with a knee injury. The 33-year-old Bynes started Baltimore's first seven games this season but has been inactive ever since.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit4h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
2h ago

Man carjacks woman at gunpoint in parking lot of NE Atlanta Publix, police say
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat
6h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

South Georgia state House member resigns from office, seeks Senate seat
6h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Head of Georgia’s troubled prison system gets new state job
The Latest
GA Lottery
16m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
16m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
11h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top