Ravens re-sign offensive lineman Ben Cleveland after 4 seasons with the team

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed offensive lineman Ben Cleveland
41 minutes ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.

The team announced the move Saturday.

Cleveland has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Ravens, making seven starts. Baltimore took him in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia.

Last month, Cleveland was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of drunken driving.

