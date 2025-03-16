Ravens re-sign offensive lineman Ben Cleveland after 4 seasons with the team

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.
The team announced the move Saturday.
Cleveland has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Ravens, making seven starts. Baltimore took him in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia.
Last month, Cleveland was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of drunken driving.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Reports: Falcons sign cornerback Mike Ford, re-sign KhaDarel Hodge, Ta’Quon Graham
Ford, a 6-foot and 190 pounds, played the 2022 season with the Falcons.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?