Ravens draft guard Ben Cleveland with 94th overall pick

Cleveland had an impressive pro day, running a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash. However, he suffered a fractured fibula that forced him to miss six weeks during the 2018 season.

The Ravens selected Cleveland with the first of two third-round picks they have. Baltimore acquired the 94th pick as part of the trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. last week. The Ravens awarded the 104th overall selection for the loss of assistant David Culley, who was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans earlier this offseason.