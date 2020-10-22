Rarity: North Carolina, NC State meet in Top 25 showdown

LONG SHOTS

Syracuse enters as a 44½-point underdog at Clemson and was drilled 41-6 in the last year’s matchup. The Orange are the last school to beat the Tigers in the regular season (2017), which seems long ago considering Clemson has won 34 in a row since then excluding postseason. Pittsburgh opened as a nine-point home underdog against No. 3 Notre Dame, which escaped slumping Louisville 12-7 at home.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert (148 yards rushing per game) leads the nation and six ACC backs in the top 24. Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams (121.5) and UNC’s Michael Carter (119.5) are sixth and seventh respectively, followed by Louisville’s Javian Hawkins (103.8, 15th), UNC’s Javonte Williams (100.5, 19th) and Wake Forest’s Kenneth Walker III (95.8, 24th).

IMPACT PLAYER

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson has a tough act to follow after recording a team-high 19 tackles and two of the Wolfpack’s three interceptions in the win over Duke. The sophomore leads the ACC at 11 stops per game, which ranks sixth in the Bowl Subdivision, despite missing the Virginia Tech contest with an injury. Wilson led State in tackles last season despite starting one game.

___

North Carolina's Michael Carter (8) breaks away from Virginia Tech's Tyler Matheny (30) for a 62-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Robert Willett Credit: Robert Willett

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) gives a thumbs-up as he is taken off the field after being injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman