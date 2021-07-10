Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids

“Up in the mountains on the rivers, they’re a little rare,’’ Spirek told the newspaper. “It’s interesting to find people were using canoes on some of these wild rivers.’’

The experts said the canoe was hollowed out using an iron hatchet or ax, suggesting it was made after Europeans settled in the Southeast. A nail was also found at one end of the canoe.

Volunteers are expected next week to pull the boat up a mountain slope and down a bank to then float it down a calmer river stretch to the Georgia side. There, volunteers will have an easier time moving the canoe out of the river corridor for storage or display.

Buzz Williams of the Chattooga Conservancy said he's been talking with museums in both states about taking the canoe.