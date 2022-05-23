Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

A judge denied bond for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was postponed until next month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Prosecutors say his attorney, Brian Steel, should be disqualified as Williams' lawyer because he represents others charged in the same case.