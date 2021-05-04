Rapper YFN Lucci among a dozen charged in RICO indictment

Atlanta police previously announced murder charges against Bennett in January, saying he was the driver in a December gang-related drive-by shooting that left one man dead. The felony murder charge in last week's indictment is based on that incident.

“He’s not guilty of any crime that’s referenced in the previous charge and now in this indictment,” Bennett's lawyer Drew Findling said in a phone interview.

The indictment says one of the Atlanta gang sub-groups of the Bloods, known by the initials YFN, was “centered around” Bennett.

“The YFN studio located on West Peachtree Street in Atlanta is a central point for the group and a notorious stronghold. YFN has continued to attract additional associates as Bennett gained notoriety,” the indictment says.

“He’s absolutely not a gang member, and this indictment — neglectfully or purposely — fails to say that Mr. Bennett is a nationally and internationally recognized musical artist," Findling said.

Among Bennett's biggest hits is the 2016 song “Key to the Streets” featuring the Atlanta rap group Migos.

The indictment also cites social media postings by Bennett and others, as well as song lyrics, alleging they are proof of gang involvement and other criminal activity.

“To sit and analyze somebody’s social media account and to try to somehow find some evidence of a crime is ridiculous when people are just really expressing themselves through social media,” Findling said.