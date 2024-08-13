Georgia News

Rapper Quando Rondo pleads guilty to a drug charge in federal court

Rapper Quando Rondo has pleaded guilty to a federal drug offense before a judge in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal drug offense before a judge in Georgia.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was indicted in U.S. District Court last December on charges of conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Appearing in court Tuesday in his hometown of Savannah, Bowman pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. Judge R. Stan Baker scheduled sentencing for Dec. 12.

"I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah," Bowman told reporters outside the courthouse, WTOC-TV reported. "And I want to give an apology to my family and friends, loved ones and most of all my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point."

State gang and drug charges are still pending against Bowman in Chatham County Superior Court, where a judge in February placed an indefinite pause on the case pending the outcome of the federal charges.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out last year.

