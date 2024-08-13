Rapper Quando Rondo pleads guilty to a drug charge in federal court

"I really want to give an apology to the city of Savannah," Bowman told reporters outside the courthouse, WTOC-TV reported. "And I want to give an apology to my family and friends, loved ones and most of all my daughters for taking all my family and all my loved ones through this stressful point."

State gang and drug charges are still pending against Bowman in Chatham County Superior Court, where a judge in February placed an indefinite pause on the case pending the outcome of the federal charges.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out last year.