Rapper Lil Baby arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of concealed weapon violation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas after police accused him of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The Atlanta-born rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was taken into custody on the Las Vegas Strip just before dawn Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Details about what led to the arrest weren't immediately released.

His attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, said in joint a statement that they were “actively investigating" why the 29-year-old rapper had been arrested in the first place despite having a valid permit in Georgia to carry a concealed weapon.