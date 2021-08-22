Rapper arrested after police chase, crash outside Atlanta

Ibnisa Durr, a 25-year-old performer who uses the name Paper Lovee, was jailed on charges of obstruction of law enforcement, trying to elude officers and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Authorities said Durr was also wanted on aggravated assault charges in a May shooting, and he fled Friday morning when Atlanta police tracked him to an apartment in suburban Sandy Springs. Police said Durr sped away on Georgia 400 until he crashed his car on the highway and police cruisers boxed him in.