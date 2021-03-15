Rap impostor accused of scamming hotels sentenced to prison

Aaron Barnes-Burpo, 29, of Crestview, Florida, was also ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution to 19 businesses and to serve three years supervised release after his prison term, according to online court records. He earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A second man who also pleaded guilty in the scheme, 52-year-old Walker Washington of Augusta, Georgia, is awaiting sentencing.