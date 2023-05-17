Rangers square off against the Braves with series tied 1-1

Texas has a 13-7 record in home games and a 26-16 record overall. The Rangers have gone 13-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 26-16 record overall and a 16-7 record on the road. The Braves are first in the NL with 71 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has nine doubles and seven home runs while hitting .296 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .268 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Braves: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.