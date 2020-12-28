Rangers sign IF/OF Charlie Culberson to minor league deal

The 31-year-old Culberson played for Atlanta the past three seasons. He batted .143 in nine games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, was designated for assignment in September and rejoined the Braves as part of their postseason roster before becoming a free agent after the season.

Culberson is a career .249 hitter with 23 homers in 427 games over eight seasons. He is versatile defensively, with experience at every position except catcher and center field.