Rangers bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers look to stop a four-game skid when they play the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (10-11, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (6-14, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -111, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter a matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of four games in a row.

Texas is 6-14 overall and 2-9 at home. The Rangers have a 4-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta is 10-11 overall and 6-7 in home games. The Braves have gone 4-8 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI while hitting .203 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has seven doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 11-for-27 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

