Randle, Knicks win 113-89 after Hawks lose another starter

Bogdan Bogdanovic, in just his third game of the season after returning from injury, missed all 10 3-pointers and shot 3 for 16 overall. The Hawks were 6 for 36 behind the arc.

The Knicks led by 14 in the final minute of the first quarter and appeared coasting toward a blowout at 38-20 early in the second. But the Hawks responded with the next 17 points to cut it to one on Young's layup, before New York regained control with a 15-4 finish to lead 53-41 at the half.

The Knicks then scored 36 points in the third to put it away.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Murray had torched the Knicks for 36 points, nine assists and five steals in Atlanta's victory here last month, jump-starting their comeback from a 23-point deficit with 18 points in the second quarter.

Knicks: Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish both sat out for the second straight game, having at least for now fallen out of the rotation as coach Tom Thibodeau aims for a nine-man rotation. He said it wasn't hard having to bench Rose, who played for him in Chicago and Minnesota, because he knew the veteran point guard would be helping the team no matter his role.

REDDISH'S ROLE

Hawks coach Nate McMillan thought Reddish had the combination of size and skills to be a good fit for Thibodeau in New York after the Knicks acquired the No. 10 pick in the 2019 draft from Atlanta last Jan. 13. But the swingman has rarely had more than a brief stretch where he made an impact.

“Yeah, I did think that it would work out playing for Coach Thibs,” McMillan said, “in the sense that I know Thibs is big on defense and guys playing the defensive end of the floor, and Cam’s mindset when he was with me was he enjoyed playing the defensive end of the floor. But I think he has a lot of potential and he’s a good young player.”

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Brooklyn on Friday night.

Knicks: At Charlotte on Friday night.

