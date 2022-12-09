ajc logo
Randle and the Knicks host conference foe Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Atlanta plays New York for an Eastern Conference matchup Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks (13-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-13, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Atlanta face off on Wednesday.

The Knicks are 7-6 in Eastern Conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 7.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 2 the Hawks won 112-99 led by 36 points from Dejounte Murray, while Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Trae Young averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.6 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Murray is averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (thigh), John Collins: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

