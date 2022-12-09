Randle and the Knicks host conference foe Atlanta

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 2 the Hawks won 112-99 led by 36 points from Dejounte Murray, while Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Trae Young averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.6 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Murray is averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (thigh), John Collins: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.