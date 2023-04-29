Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

BreakingNews
Los Angeles Rams select Georgia's Stetson Bennett in fourth round of draft
By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stetson Bennett will get a chance to deliver for the Los Angeles Rams.

Georgia's two-time national championship-winning quarterback was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, uniting him with coach Sean McVay and fellow former Georgia signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast.

The 25-year-old Bennett's unlikely route from junior college to the pinnacle of collegiate success has been well documented, but the NFL worthiness of the quirky quarterback known as “The Mailman” has been hotly debated for years. The Rams clearly believe in the 5-foot-11 passer with a knack for winning and making big throws in big games, even if his measurable talents don't match other prospects.

Bennett is the first quarterback drafted by the Rams since McVay became their head coach in 2017. He will join Stafford, the Super Bowl winner who is under contract for the next four seasons.

Los Angeles hadn't drafted a quarterback since trading up to get Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016.

The Rams' two backup quarterbacks last season — John Wolford and Bryce Perkins — both struggled behind a poor offensive line after Stafford was injured. Los Angeles turned in desperation to waiver-wire pickup Baker Mayfield, who beat the Raiders two days after joining the team and eventually started the final five games.

Bennett is headed back to SoFi Stadium, where he won his second national championship by leading the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in January. Bennett also will be a teammate of Horned Frogs guard Steve Avila, the Rams' second-round selection.

