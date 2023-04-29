Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

Georgia's two-time national championship-winning quarterback was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, uniting him with coach Sean McVay and fellow former Georgia signal-caller Matthew Stafford on the West Coast.

The 25-year-old Bennett's unlikely route from junior college to the pinnacle of collegiate success has been well documented, but the NFL worthiness of the quirky quarterback known as “The Mailman” has been hotly debated for years. The Rams clearly believe in the 5-foot-11 passer with a knack for winning and making big throws in big games, even if his measurable talents don't match other prospects.