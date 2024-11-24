Georgia News
Georgia News

Ramiro Enrique, Pedro Gallese lead Orlando City past Atlanta United 1-0 for trip to conference final

Ramiro Enrique scored a first-half goal and that was all goalkeeper Pedro Gallese would need to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over rival Atlanta United in an Eastern Conference semifinal at Inter&Co Stadium
Atlanta United's Luis Abram, center right, and Orlando City's Facundo Torres, center left, go up for control of a head ball during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

1 hour ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ramiro Enrique scored a first-half goal and that was all goalkeeper Pedro Gallese would need to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over rival Atlanta United in an Eastern Conference semifinal at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday.

No. 4 seed Orlando City, in its first trip to the conference final, will host the seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls next Saturday or Sunday with a trip to the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7 on the line. The Red Bulls have made the playoffs in 14 straight seasons but never won the Cup.

Orlando City grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute on an unassisted goal by Ramiro Enrique, who scored off a corner kick that struck the chest of teammate César Araújo near the goal. It was the first goal contribution for Enrique in seven playoff appearances. He scored eight times in the regular season - his second in the league.

Gallese did not have to make a save in his 10th career postseason start — all with Orlando City. Three of his five shutouts in the playoffs have come in the past two seasons. He had eight clean sheets during the regular season.

Brad Guzan saved three shots for Atlanta United. He has started 18 times in the postseason for Atlanta United following four starts for Chivas USA in 2006-07.

Atlanta United lost Daniel Ríos to concussion protocol four minutes into the second half and Ronald Hernández replaced him.

Atlanta United has had the upper hand in the series during the regular season, posting an 11-4-7 record. Atlanta United won both matchups this regular season — 2-1 on the road and 2-0 at home.

The two clubs had never met in the postseason.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Atlanta United's Jamal Thiare (29) limps off the field after he was injured during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match against Orlando City, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Martin Ojeda, left, reacts after missing a shot on goal against Atlanta United during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Cesar Araujo (5) tries to move the ball between Atlanta United's Ajani Fortune, left, and Jamal Thiare (29) during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Ivan Angulo, right, moves the ball as Atlanta United's Ajani Fortune, left, defends during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta United's Dax McCarty, left, moves the ball past Orlando City's Facundo Torres, right, during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta United's Pedro Amador, left, clears the ball away from Orlando City's Dagur Thorhallsson, center, and Cesar Araujo (5) during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Wilder Cartagena, left, tries to get possession of the ball in front of Atlanta United's Aleksey Miranchuk (59) during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Robin Jansson (6) steals the ball from Atlanta United's Saba Lobzhanidze (9) during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta United's Dax McCarty, left, moves the ball past Orlando City's Facundo Torres during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Rafael Santos, left, and Atlanta United's Bartosz Slisz, right, battle for a head ball during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Facundo Torres, left, moves the ball against Atlanta United's Pedro Amador, right, during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta United's Luis Abram, ltop, jumps over Orlando City's Duncan McGuire, bottom to control a head ball during the second half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, left, and defender Robin Jansson celebrate after defeating Atlanta United in an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Atlanta United defender Pedro Amador reacts after being eliminated by Orlando City in an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Wilder Cartagena, left, goes past Atlanta United's Aleksey Miranchuk during the second half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Ramiro Enrique, left, and Atlanta United's Bartosz Slisz go up for a head ball during the second half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese celebrates in front of fans after defeating Atlanta United in an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

