Ramiro Enrique, Pedro Gallese lead Orlando City past Atlanta United 1-0 for trip to conference final

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ramiro Enrique scored a first-half goal and that was all goalkeeper Pedro Gallese would need to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over rival Atlanta United in an Eastern Conference semifinal at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday.

No. 4 seed Orlando City, in its first trip to the conference final, will host the seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls next Saturday or Sunday with a trip to the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7 on the line. The Red Bulls have made the playoffs in 14 straight seasons but never won the Cup.

Orlando City grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute on an unassisted goal by Ramiro Enrique, who scored off a corner kick that struck the chest of teammate César Araújo near the goal. It was the first goal contribution for Enrique in seven playoff appearances. He scored eight times in the regular season - his second in the league.