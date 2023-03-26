X

Ramírez, Matan lead Crew to 6-1 romp over Atlanta United

4 hours ago
Christian Ramírez scored two goals, Alexandru Matan had three assists and the Columbus Crew rolled to a 6-1 victory over Atlanta United

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored two goals, Alexandru Matan had three assists and the Columbus Crew rolled to a 6-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Columbus (2-2-1) has won seven straight at home and improved to 10-1-2 in February and March since 2017. Atlanta United (3-1-1) was off to its best start before suffering the worst defeat in club history by allowing a team-record six goals.

Columbus (2-2-1) grabbed the lead for good in the 14th minute when Aidan Morris headed in a deflection for his first career goal in MLS play.

Ramírez scored two minutes into the second half and Philip Quinton found the net in the 51st minute to give the Crew a 3-0 lead. Matan had assists on both goals, while Jacen Russell-Rowe picked up an assist on the Ramírez score.

Ramírez scored again when he took a pass from Steven Moreira and found the net in the 64th minute. Russell-Rowe scored four minutes later with assists from Mohamed Farsi and Matan to make it 5-0. Max Arfsten capped the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time with an assist from Will Sands.

Brooks Lennon scored unassisted in the 71st minute for Atlanta United.

Columbus outshot Atlanta United 15-2 with a 6-1 edge in shots on goal.

The Crew improved to 6-1-1 in the last eight match-ups with Atlanta.

The Crew's Patrick Schulte and Atlanta United's Brad Guzan both finished without a save.

Columbus stays home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Atlanta United returns home to play the New York Red Bulls.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

