Raisel Iglesias picks up the win as Braves score in 10th on throwing error and beat Nationals 3-2

Eduardo Salazar (0-1) took the loss.

Atlanta's Chris Sale pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on nine hits with one walk. His four strikeouts matched a season low.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore gave up just one run on seven hits over six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter in 88 pitches.

Ramón Laureano had three hits for the Braves.

The Braves tied the game 2-all in the seventh on a double by Gio Urshela, who advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Orlando Arcia.

The Nationals pieced together a two-out rally in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Juan Yepez reached after hitting a slow roller up the third base line that stayed fair. Kelbert Ruiz followed with a ground rule double to right field that landed just inside the foul line after Braves right fielder Jorge Soler couldn't run it down. It was Soler's first start since straining a hamstring on Aug. 14. Andrés Chaparro knocked in both runners with a double to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

UP NEXT

The Nationals will start RHP Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.81) against Braves RHP Charlie Morton (7-7, 2.29) in the second game of the three-game series.

