Georgia News
Georgia News

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers having a dominant season

Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers is putting up impressive stats
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A former nine-year NFL player and now the Raiders head coach, Antonio Pierce can't think of another tight end like Brock Bowers, who is playing like anything but a rookie.

Bowers, taken 13th in this year's draft out of Georgia, is putting up impressive stats.

Pierce said Bowers is incomparable because of his combination of size (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), athleticism, strength and dependable hands. And Bowers is producing even though opposing defenses are sending double teams and their top cornerbacks at him.

“They know we’re going to throw him the ball and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball," Pierce said. "He’s winning those matchups. I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, he’s punishing people.

"I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”

This is what Bowers is doing from a historical perspective:

— His 84 receptions lead all NFL receivers, the first time this late in a season a tight end has topped the chart since former Raider Todd Christensen in 1986.

— He is on the verge of setting and perhaps smashing the rookie tight end single-season catches record. Sam LaPorta had 86 receptions in 2023 with the Detroit Lions.

— He's had three games of at least 10 receptions, one of three rookies to accomplish that. The others were Odell Beckham Jr. with four games in 2014 with the New York Giants and Jaylen Waddle with three in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins.

— With 884 yards, he is closing in on becoming the third rookie tight end to reach 1,000 yards. The others were Hall of Famer Mike Ditka in 1961 with the Chicago Bears and Kyle Pitts in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Joe Horrigan, former executive director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said comparing eras is tricky because the position has changed from when tight ends were used primarily as blockers to becoming more involved in the passing game.

Horrigan said Bowers' season conjures up memories of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow. After starting just once as a rookie with the then-San Diego Chargers in 1979, Winslow led the NFL in receptions each of the following two seasons and surpassed 1,000 yards both times.

“Everybody recognized Kellen Winslow is a remarkable not just tight end but athlete,” Horrigan said. “He was pretty exciting to watch. That's where I look at these tight ends today, and Brock's a perfect example. There's more focus on them because they're so effective in the way they play and how they're used.”

Bowers had double-digit catches and more than 100 yards in two of the past three games, but said he often thinks during a game that he's playing poorly.

“I think it helps me play a little better when I think I'm not doing well,” Bowers said.

Even Bowers might be hard-pressed to find weak spots in his performance in Friday's 19-17 loss at Kansas City. He faced a top-10 defense led by an aggressive coordinator in Steve Spagnuolo.

Not to mention Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was making his first start in nearly six weeks because of a broken thumb. But the two looked as if they've been playing together for a decade, with Bowers catching 10 passes on 14 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown.

“I think you could probably put a lot of quarterbacks in and have good chemistry with Brock,” O'Connell said.

Bowers has five games left to put up numbers not seen from a rookie tight end. Or most tight ends.

Which should put him in contention for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“I've never played with anybody like him,” veteran running back Ameer Abdullah said. "When it comes to speed, I think of somebody like Darren Waller, who can catch the ball and run away from people. He has that type of speed, but he also has a certain body control I've never seen, a certain poise that I haven't seen in a rookie.

“I can't compare him to anybody, and I don't think we should.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs in for a touchdown as he's hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams, top, left, safety Chamarri Conner, bottom left, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) grabs Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hunter's big game bolsters Heisman hopes as No. 23 Colorado rolls to 52-0 win over...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Analysis: Getting benched may have been best thing that happened to Bryce Young, Anthony...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia FIVE Evening15m ago
Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening15m ago
Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial2h ago
Promised Druid Hills High renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again