Raheem Morris adds two new members to Falcons coaching staff, keeps seven others

Scarnecchia returns to Atlanta, where he spent six seasons as an assistant to former coach Dan Quinn. Over the past three seasons, Scarnecchia served as chief of staff for New York Jets coach Robert Saleh.

The Falcons are keeping run game coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates, assistant head coach for defense Jerry Gray, senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, running back coach Michael Pitre, director of coaching operations Sarah Hogan and coaching operations assistant Donavan Ellison.

Morris, who was appointed last week to replace Arthur Smith, already picked Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator and Jimmy Lake to run the defense.

Marquice Williams was retained as special teams coordinator, a role he held the past three years under Smith.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl