Raffensperger endorses overlapping election investigators

“What we really need is a fully funded elections division and a fully funded investigation division,” Raffensperger said.

Monday, though Raffensperger announced that he would “fully support” the plan for the GBI to hire two agents and give the agency the authority to start investigations on its own.

He also called on Georgia officials to deploy state troopers to provide security at polling places, supplementing the security usually provided by county sheriffs, citing an expectation for hard-fought campaigns and close elections this year.

“The best way to provide confidence in our election results is to ensure that poll workers and polling places are protected and poll watchers have transparency,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger and some other election workers were threatened after the 2020 election. He said providing security was more important than concerns that people might be intimidated by armed officers at their polling location.

State troopers have general law enforcement powers on state highways and state property but limited power elsewhere. Except for suppressing riots and workplace strikes, troopers are supposed to get involved elsewhere “only if a local law enforcement officer is not readily available” and the trooper believes a failure to act could result in a crime or the escape of someone who has committed a crime. However, state law says local officials can request the assistance of troopers for other duties.

Walter Jones, a spokesperson for Raffensperger, said the office hasn't prepared any legislation or estimated how much it would cost for troopers to assist. The state Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Sheriffs' Association didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

