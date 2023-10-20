Quin Snyder hopes high-scoring Hawks, led by Trae Young, will decide to play defense

Quin Snyder was hired by the Atlanta Hawks late last season but his era begins in earnest with his first full season

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA HAWKS

Last season: 41-41, lost in six games to Boston in first round of playoffs after beating Miami in play-in tournament.

Coach: Quin Snyder (2nd season with Hawks, 10-11; 10th season overall, 382-275).

What to expect: Snyder's late-season hiring provided him with an opportunity to learn the roster but no chance to implement his system. This season will be his first opportunity to truly put his mark on the team. Like other Atlanta coaches before him, Snyder is asking for a stronger commitment on defense. "It doesn't matter what the game plan is, defense has to be a decision," Snyder said. The players didn't listen to the message from Nate McMillan, who was fired in February. McMillan couldn't repeat the winning formula he found in leading the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference final. Once again, the players' commitment to defense in Snyder's first full season appears to be the key to Atlanta being more than an also-ran in the East. The Hawks have a strong collection of shooters, led by Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter. By trading John Collins to Utah, Hawks GM Landry Fields created room for Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey and AJ Griffin to play bigger roles. The Hawks agreed to a $120 million, four-year extension with Murray in July. The deal preserved his role beside Young as the team's backcourt scoring leaders and keeps Murray on the roster for five years, through the 2027-28 season. Fields has confirmed the Hawks will remain open to make another move. The trade of Collins created a $25.3 million trade exception which can be used to acquire a player in a future deal within a year.

Departures: Collins, SF Tyrese Martin

Additions: G Patty Mills, G Wesley Matthews, F-C Bruno Fernando, PF Mouhamed Gueye, SG Seth Lundy, PG Kobe Bufkin

Player to watch: Johnson could be the player who emerges at forward as Okongwu will see significant time behind center Clint Capela. The 6-foot-8 Johnson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has shown flashes of being an explosive scorer, and his potential could have helped convince Fields to trade Collins. “Really, the progression of Jalen gave us a lot of hope,” Fields said at the start of training camp. “We're excited for his growth this year.”

Season opener: at Charlotte Hornets, Oct. 25.

FanDuel Sportsbook NBA title odds: +13,000

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

