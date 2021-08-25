ajc logo
Quigley, Parker lead Sky past Dream 86-79

Allie Quigley scored 21 points and Candace Parker added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 86-79

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 21 points and Candace Parker added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 86-79 on Tuesday night.

Quigley was 8 of 11 from the field, including making all three of her 3-point attempts. Parker, who came back after missing a game with a sprained left ankle, passed Temeka Johnson for 11th on the WNBA career assists list.

Kahleah Copper added 16 points for Chicago (12-12), and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, five rebounds and 10 assists. The Sky shot 51.5%.

Chicago continues its five-game road trip at Seattle on Friday, followed by Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Odyssey Sims had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Atlanta (6-18). Courtney Williams added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

